An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded a 47-year-old tricycle operator, Olawale Adepoju, in Kirikiri Prisons, for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old neighbour’s daughter.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, ordered that the accused should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Adepoju, who resides at Mushin Road, Isolo, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 13, in his residence.

Ayorinde said that the accused unlawfully had canal knowledge of the girl.

“The accused, who lives in the same house with the girl, sneaked into her room when he noticed that her mother had gone out.

“He locked up the room; removed her clothes; put her on bed; and had sexual intercourse with her.

“The girl told her mother what the accused did to her. She said that was the fourth time the accused would be sleeping with her.

“Her mother reported the case and the accused was arrested,’’ the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 6 for mention.