<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Petitioners’ Witness 60, Joseph Gbenga, called by Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as an expert witness admitted before the Presidential Election Petitioner Tribunal, on Friday, that he had not been certified.

Gbenga, an Industrial Chemistry graduate from the University of Ilorin, described himself as a Database Analyst and Designer engaged by the petitioners to analyse the results of the presidential poll in 11 out of the 36 states of the federation.

Both Atiku and his party are by their petition challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the poll.

Asked under cross-examination by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s lawyer, Yunus Usman (SAN), if he had been certified to carry out the type of job he did for the petitioners, the witness said, “I have undergone training but I have not been certified”.

Fielding more cross-examination questions from the respondents’ lawyers, he said he carried out his analysis through the inspection of result sheets from 11 states.

He said could not get the certified true copies for Zamfara State, and had to rely on the pink duplicate copies.

He did not give the full list of the 11 states whose results he analysed.

Asked, he said he was not mindful of whether or not the petitioners won or lost in the 11 states.

He also said, “I am not aware that the petitioners conceded defeat in eight of the 11 states.

“If I applied my mind to whether or not the petitioners won or lost, I would not be able to come up with a professional and an unbiased report.”