The Election Petitions Tribunal Panel I, presided over by Justice A. M. Abubakar, has affirmed the victory of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC), representing Delta Central Senatorial District.

Newsmen report that tribunal chairman, in his judgment delivered on Saturday, declared that the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Evelyn Oboro, lacked merit and, consequently, struck it out.

Oboro had, in her petition, prayed the tribunal to declare her as the winner of the election, citing electoral irregularities.