Six persons were on Wednesday feared dead in a building collapse at No. 7 Ezenwa Street Onitsha, Anambra state.

Eight persons were said to be under the structure when the four-storey building under construction, came crumbling around 1.45pm.

Eyewitnesses said those trapped were six labourers, including the site Engineer.

The Nation gathered that the building is owned by a lawyer whose identity was not disclosed.

Some of the sympathizers blamed the building Engineer for using substandard materials for the construction.

Divisional Police Officer for Onitsha central police station, Mr Ifeanyi Iburu led a team of security operatives to ensure adequate security of lives and property.

Other rescue teams were Red Cross officers and other security agencies.

Sympathizers and passerby were also part of those attempting to rescue the remaining six.

Meanwhile, one of the trapped persons was making calls inside the debris, an indication that some of them might still be alive.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman, Red Cross Society in Anambra State, Prof. Peter Katchy said the rescued casualties have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

He said, “One of the persons rescued by Red Cross is at the intensive care at Holy Rosary Hospital Waterside Onitsha, while another is at General Hospital Onitsha.

“Four are still trapped under the debris of the collapsed building including the Site Engineer. The Excavator and an Earth Moving Vehicle have just arrived now.”