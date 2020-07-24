



Many residents were trapped as a building collapsed the in Ebute Metta area of Lagos State on Friday.

It was gathered that the building is situated opposite the Health Centre Ebute Metta along Cemetery Street.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident.





He, however, did not disclosed whether any casualty was recorded as of the time of filing this report.

“Our personnel are on ground at the scene and rescue operation is ongoing,” Okunbor briskly said when contacted.