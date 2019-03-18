



Another building has collapsed on Lagos Island in Lagos State.

The building, which collapsed in the thick of work hours on Monday, is located at 57, Egerton Square, Oke Arin, Lagos Island.

Available information has it that several persons are trapped under the rubbles of the collapsed building.

Rescue efforts were on as at press time.

The collapse of the building comes a few days after a similar incident in nearby Ita Faji of Lagos Island, where 20 persons, including 14 pupils of a nursery and primary school, died.

Oke Arin is a major business hub on Lagos Island.