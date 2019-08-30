<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 47-year-old transporter, Tunde Odeyemi, charged with threatening to kill a union leader for changing his position at a motor park, was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who resides at Iju, Agege, Lagos, appeared before Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi on a five-count charge of breach of the peace, conspiracy, threat to life, assault and stealing.

Odeyemi, however, denied committing the offences and was admitted to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant and others yet to be apprehended committed the offences on Aug. 22 at Agege, Lagos.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by assaulting and threatening to kill Mr Kareem Ganiyu, Secretary of a transport workers union.

“The defendant and his accomplices attacked the complainant and descended on him through beating.

“In the process, they dispossessed him of N120,000 cash, a Tecno C8 valued at N35, 000 and a pair of eyeglasses worth N8,000.

‘The defendant vowed to terminate the complainant’s life,” he alleged.

Ayorinde said that the complainant was attacked because he changed the position of the defendant at a garage.

The alleged offences violate Sections 56, 168, 173, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Sections 173 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for assault while Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 16 for mention.