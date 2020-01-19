<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Three persons died while one sustained injuries in a accident in Nkpor, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

The accident, which occurred along along Mercedes avenue by Omor street, Mgbuka, involved a trailer and two tricycles.

It was gathered that the trailer conveying a container lost control and knocked down two tricycles, leaving two passengers dead and injuring one.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.





He said: “A Mack Trailer conveying a container with Registration number XS 254 ENU, driven by one Amuche Chinedu ‘M’ of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State lost control and knocked down two Tricycles with Registration numbers AAH 774 UW and AWK 191 QN ridden by one Sunday Agbafor ‘M’ aged 35yrs of Onuofia Igboeze in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State and one Adidu Uchenna ‘M’ aged 39yrs of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State.

“As a result, the trailer with the container fell into a deep erosion pit while the tricyclists together with the conductor of the truck, one Chika surname and address unknown died on the spot.

“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division CSP Mark Ijarafu visited the scene, corpses removed and deposited at Iyienu Hospital Morgue ogidi and cleared obstruction to enable free flow of traffic in the area.

“The truck driver also sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment at the Hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang commiserates with the bereaved families.”