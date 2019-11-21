<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A mother of two, Mrs Janet Idowu Jegede has been detailed by men of Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly killing her husband, Mr. Jegede.

Mrs Jegede, said to be a professional nurse, reportedly stabbed Mr Jegede, who was in his sixties to death over a yet-to-be ascertained issue.

The young woman in her thirties, believed to be a second wife to the deceased, who had older children from another woman, including a medical doctor, allegedly killed the man in their home, located in Alafiatayo, zone 1, Bamgboye area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect allegedly stabbed her husband in the chest with a knife.

A source said: ”We were in church last Sunday, when somebody called that the old man had been stabbed to death by his wife. We have never heard of any issue between them.

“The woman has two kids for the man; the older child is around nine years old but she must be a second wife to the man who should be over 60 yeard old, and a medical doctor son”.

Another source close to the area said, the woman must have been suffering from a psychological problem.

“We attend the same church. She sent the two kids to church on Sunday for a special programme before the incident occurred.

“We heard about the incident. The people at her house who met the policemen there, said she was holding a knife and telling everybody to come in and eat, which suggested that she was psychologically disturbed”.

A police source at Ologede Police station said psychiatric evaluation had been carried out on the suspect and she had since been transfered to the state headquarters of the police.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu who confirmed the incident, said investigation was ongoing to unravel circumstances surrounding the matter.

The police spokesman said: “We are presently questioning few people at the homicide department of the command.

“Autopsy will be carry out after investigation.”