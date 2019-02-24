



A traditional ruler on Sunday lost four infant children to a midnight fire in Gumel Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

A family source told monarch Sunday morning that the fire also destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.

He said the fire was as a result of electrical sparks and started around 12: 30 a.m.

He named the victims as Walida Ahmad, 15; Nafisa Ahmad, 6; Mansur Ahmad 3; and Khairat Ahmad, 2.

They were the children of Umar Ahmad, a traditional leader in Gumel Local Government Area in Jigawa State.

The victims have been buried according to Islamic rites.

Police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the disaster but said he could not give the details yet.