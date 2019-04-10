<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A traditional boxer, Abdur-Rasaq, popularly called ‘Ebola’ on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court I, sitting at Chediya, GRA Zaria, Kaduna State, for allegedly beating up a woman till she fell into a coma.

Abdur-Rasaq, 24, who resides at Kawo area of Kaduna is charged with assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Mansir told the court that Ebola, beat up one Farida to a state of coma at Gidan Dambe, Sabongari, Zaria on March 23.

Nasir said after the police got the information from a “Good Samaritan”, who on reaching the scene around 9:00 p.m., Farida was found unconscious and was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

The prosecutor added that Mohammed was unconscious for two days before regaining consciousness.

He said the accused was charged for causing grievous hurt contrary to section 224 of criminal procedure code of Kaduna State.

However, Counsel to the accused, Gabriel Attah, filed a formal application for bail.

The judge, Chief Magistrate Abubakar Aliyu-Lamido admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety in the sum of N500,000.

Aliyu-Lamido adjourned the case until April 17 for further mentioning.