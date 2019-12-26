<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A building reportedly collapsed on Thursday at the Ochanja market in Onitsha Anambra state.

The collapsed structure was said to be one of the plazas partially burnt last October during the fire incident at the market.

It was gathered that some persons who were inside the building when it collapsed around 3.30pm, fled before the structure caved in.

A witness, who identified himself as Chuka, said none of the traders was trapped as they were fast to have escaped before the collapse.

“I don’t think anyone was trapped inside the debris at the time the building collapsed. Most of them were fast enough to escape,” he said.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said nobody was trapped in the collapsed building.

He said the scene of the incident had since been visited by the Police patrol team led by the DPO of the area.

“Yes the building partially collapsed but nobody was trapped, no loss of life and no injury sustained by any person,” he said.