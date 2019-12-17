<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed as fire razed parts of the Ita-Osu International Market located in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that more than 20 shops were razed in the unfortunate inferno.

The fire, it was gathered started late Sunday night and wreaked havoc till the early hours of Monday before it was put out by emergency workers and sympathisers in the area.

Reports say, officials of the state fire service, Ijebu-Ode, and the market’s security officials worked together to put out the fire.

The Ogun State Government has confirmed the incident, sympathising with those affected by the fire accident.

The Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, who visited the scene on Monday, said the state government would assist the affected traders.

Talabi described the incident as very unfortunate; while appealing to the traders to show love, concern and render assistance to the affected persons.

“We are here on the express directive of the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to inspect the situation. The damage here may not look extensive on the outside but the extent of damage in terms of value is a lot. A total of about 16 to 20 shops have been destroyed by the fire. I want to appreciate everyone, particularly market security operatives and the firefighters for curtailing the situation. There is a need to repair facilities at the market built 30 years ago.”

Speaking, the Secretary, Iyaloja-in Council, Akile Ijebu, Sade Alatishe, said, “Some of the challenges affecting smooth operations in the market are lack of potable water, lack of a fire brigade outpost and particularly, the issue of unused lock-up shops in the market.”

She called on the state government to come to their aid towards addressing the anomalies.

On her own part, the Iyalaje (woman leader) of the market, Kausara Aberuagba, lamented that ‘’the market, which could boast of six generating sets and other basic amenities in the past was now a shadow of itself.”