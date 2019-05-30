<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A defendant, Francis Okafor, Thursday, pleaded guilty to a one count charge of drug trafficking before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The defendant, who was first charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari in 2013, had on arraignment, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Newsmen report that mid way into trial, the judge was transfered out of jurisdiction, while Justice Nicholas Oweibo, took over the case.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, Mr Adekunle Adebayo announced appearance for prosecution, and informed the court that the defendant intended to change his plea before the court.

Following the development, Justice Oweibo asked that the charge be read over to the defendant for his plea to be taken afresh.

The defendant now pleaded guilty to the charge.

After his plea, the prosecution urged the court to issue a date for a review of the facts of the case.

Justice Oweibo consequently, adjoined the case until June 27 for review of facts and possible passage of sentence..

According to the charge the defendant was said to have committed the offence on April 8, 2013, in Lagos

The prosecution said the defendant was arrested at NACHO in Lagos, with 300g of Cocaine, a narcotic prohibited by Law.

The offences contcontravene the provisions of sections 11(C) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The offence of drug trafficking carries a penalty of up to life imprisonment if convicted.