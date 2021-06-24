A trader, Salisu Sani, 30, on Thursday appeared in an Upper Area Court in Gwgwalada, FCT, for allegedly cheating a businessman of N76,000.

The police charged Sani, who lives in Kwali, FCT, with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecution counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Amachi Theophilus, of opposite Rhema Hospital, Kwali, Abuja reported the matter at the Kwali Police Station on April 29.

Tanko said that the complainant gave the trader four bags of rice and he sold and converted N76,000 to his personal use.





He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Sani Umar admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N80,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Umar ordered that the defendant should be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Centre, Suleja, if he fails to meet up with the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until July, 28 for hearing.