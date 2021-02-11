



The Police on Thursday arraigned a trader, Maman Nasiru, 20, in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly inflicting injury on his neighbour’s upper lip with interlocking tiles.

The Nasiru, of Ab close 1 Avenue Gwarinpa, Abuja, is facing a count charge of causing grievous hurt, an offence he denied committing.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that the matter was reported on Feb. 2, at the Gwarinpa Police Station, Abuja, by the complainant, Dauda Mu’azu of the address.

Ogada said on the same date, the defendant and the complainant had a misunderstanding and in the process, the defendant violently and intentionally attacked the complainant with interlocking tiles.





He said the defendant intentionally used the tiles and inflicted injury on the complainant’s upper lips, face and head.

Ogada added that the complainant was rushed to the Federal Staff Hospital Setraco, Gwarinpa for medical treatment and incurred a bill of N38,687.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation the defendant admitted committing the offence.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, are contrary to Section 196 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Gambo Garba, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with a surety in like sum and adjourned the case until March 24 for hearing.