A 40-year-old trader, James Isaac, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of two phones valued at N113,000.

Isaac, who lives at Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing charges of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, said that the defendant and one other person, yet to be apprehended, committed the offences on Nov. 15, 2019, at Ketu, Lagos.

She alleged that the defendant stole a Samsung Galaxy phone valued at N90,000 from one Mr Joshua Ogunleye and a N23,000 Itel phone from one Mr Joshua Okereke.

“The defendant and his accomplice approached the complainants, claiming that their company needed young people like them to help to market their product.

“They asked the complainants to give them their phones for them to save their numbers.

“Immediately the complainants gave them their phones, they took to their heels,” she said

Edeme said that few weeks after, the defendant and his accomplice, unknown to them, accosted the first complainant in another location and told him the same thing.

The complainant recognised them, grabbed the defendant, raised alarm and got him arrested, while his accomplice escaped,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 411 attracts two years’ impriosonmment for conspiracy.

Following his plea of not guilty, the Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Aderibigbe, released the defendant on bail of N100,000 with one surety, who should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Aderibigbe adjourned the case until Jan. 8 for further hearing.