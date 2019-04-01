<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 38-year-old trader, Tunde Babawande, who allegedly assaulted and threatened two of his siblings, was on Monday docked in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Babawande, who resides in Bariga area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of threatening violence and assault occasioning harm.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, the defendant committed the offence on March 29, at No. 53, Opeloyeru St., Bariga, Lagos.

She told the court that Babawande and the complainants, Mr Bright Simon and Miss Destiny Simon, are siblings and neighbours in the same building.

Olaluwoye alleged that the defendant and the siblings had an argument over the quit notice that was served on them by their landlord.

According to her, the defendant, in the course of the argument, assaulted Miss Simon, by breaking a bottle on her left leg.

She further told the court that when her brother, Mr Simon, tried to intervene, the defendant threaten him with a cutlass.

“My Lord that was not the first time the defendant was causing trouble in the compound.

“The police have previously been called to settle a dispute between him and another neighbour but charges were however, dropped,’’ Olaluwoye said.

She said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 56 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sections of assault occasioning harm and threatening violence stipulate three years imprisonment each if convicted.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs K.B. Ayeye, admitted the accused to a bail of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 5, for mention.