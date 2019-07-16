<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 32-year-old trader, Egbe Njideka, charged with stealing 100 bags of beans valued at N2.76 million was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, who resides at Ijesha, Lagos, was arraigned before Magistrate Mrs M.O. Tanimola on a two-count charge of obtaining goods under false pretences and stealing.

Njideka, however, denied committing the offences and was admitted to a bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Police Prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 20, 2018 at Daleko, Mushin, Lagos.

He said that the defendant converted 100 bags of beans belonging to Mr Ibrahim Saidu to his own.

“The defendant approached the complainant begging him to supply the bags of beans to him under the pretext of selling them and remitting the money to him.

“The complainant delivered the goods to him and after the defendant sold the goods, he converted the proceeds to his own and refused to give the complainant.

“Efforts made by the complainant to collect his money proved unsuccessful as the defendant was still giving excuses after seven months of selling the goods.

“The case was reported and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offences violated sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing while section 314 prescribes 15 years for obtaining goods under false pretences.

The case was adjourned until July 24 for mention.