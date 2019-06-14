<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 29-year-old trader, Musediq Alkasim, who allegedly stole a woman’s handbag worth N7,000, on Friday appeared in a Kubwa Grade I Area Court.

The police charged Alkasim with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Miss Joy Ali reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on June 5.

He alleged that the handbag was recovered from the defendant by some youths who chased after him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one reliable surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until July 17 for hearing.