



The police in Lagos have arrested a 31-year-old Togolese for allegedly raping underage girls in Ejigbo.

The police said they arrested Dominic Samson on October 8 after the father of one of his victims, named as Okufowobi, made a report at the Ejigbo police station accusing the suspect of raping his 15-year-old daughter.

In a statement by Chike Oti, the Lagos State police spokesperson, on Monday, the police said Samson also raped at least five other teenagers.

“The DPO in charge of Ejigbo Police Station, Olabisi, who had an extensive training in children and women rights, interrogated the victim and she confirmed that Okufowobi’s report was valid.

“The DPO, Olabisi, confirmed that the suspect did not only defile her but sodomised her by having anal sexual intercourse with her.”

The police said further investigations showed that the other five victims were aged between 13 and 15 years.

“All the victims except the sixth had been identified, interrogated and their statements recorded.”

The girls explained to the police that the suspect sometimes brings all of them in one room for an orgy and thereafter gives them N50 each.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos, Imohimi Edgal, admonishes parents to be mindful of their children as that is the only panacea to the rising cases of sexual exploitation and abuse of children,” the police statement said.

“The police also ascertain that the suspect would not go unpunished.”