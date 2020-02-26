<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A community leader, Mr. Wale Edun, has been reportedly killed by a tipper driver at Iyana-Iyesi area of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, Ogun State.

It was learnt that the incident, on Tuesday, led to a mob action as irate youths went after the driver, who took to his heels immediately he realised he had crushed Edun to death.

However, his two assistants were nabbed and one of them was reportedly burnt beyond recognition inside the lorry.

It was learnt that elders of the community immediately imposed curfew by unleashing Oro cult on the community.

This, it was learnt, helped in arresting the situation and prevented it from escalating.

It was gathered that Edun, who was the Chairman of Ajowa Community Development Council, was on a community service duty, fixing potholes on the road with other members of the area, when the incident happened.





It was gathered that the tipper driver, a Hausa man, was driving recklessly and was being cautioned by Edun, who later ended up being a victim.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident.

However, Akinbiyi said his men withdrew when members on the community took over the situation.

In the same vein, the Ogun State police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the deceased Chairman was a member of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

Abimbola confirmed that the police were able to rescue one of the motor boys, adding that the other had been killed before the arrival of the police.