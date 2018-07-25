A Kaduna Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday sentenced two tilers to three months’ imprisonment each for stealing wrappers worth N150,000.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, however, gave the convicts, Abdullahi Bala, 17, and Fahad Ibrahim, 20, an option of N5,000 fine each.

Emmanuel warned them to desist from committing crimes, and ordered that the wrappers should be returned to the owner.

The convicts, both residents of Liberia Road, Malali, Kaduna, had pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, break-in and stealing.

Following the guilty plea, the prosecutor, Sgt. Chris Leo, urged the court to try them summarily under Section 286 sub 2 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Earlier, Leo told the court that the convicts committed the offences on July 18 at Ungwan Rimi Road, Kaduna.

He said that the convicts broke into a shop belonging to Mr Abdulmalik Rabiu and stole the wrappers.

“They ran to an unknown destination until they were seen and arrested on July 20 with the said wrappers,” he said.

The prosecutor noted that the offences contravened Sections 117, 174 and 347 of the Penal Code, Law of Kaduna State, 2017.