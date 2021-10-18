Tiler in court over ‘cheating’ of lotto operator

A tiler, Solomon Agwadu, on Monday appeared before a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, charged with cheating the operator of a Betnaija lotto of N65,000.

The prosecutor, Ade Adeyanju told the court that Agwadu, 28, of Morning Star Hotel, Nyanya, Abuja, allegedly defrauded Vivian Igunka of the amount on Aug. 21 after playing several games to the tune of N65,000.

He said that the defendant attempted to flee the lotto establishment when the complainant demanded the money for the games played worth N65,000.

Adeyanju explained that the complainant subsequently reported the matter at the Nyanya Police station and the defendant was arrested.

The Prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Maiwada ordered the sureties, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, to deposit their means of Identification and statement of accounts with the court’s registrar for verification.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 9 for mention.