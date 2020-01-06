<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A suspended councillor, Ahamefule Maduabuchi, was on Monday shot dead by unidentified thugs at Umundugba, the headquarters of Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, as he was trying to resume duty.

It was learnt that trouble started on Monday after the suspended chairmen and their councillors across the state besieged the 27 LGAs headquarters with the intent to resume duty.

They had cited the Supreme Court judgement in a case between suspended Ekiti State LGAs chairmen and the state government wherein the apex court ruled that the governor had no legal power to suspend duly elected LGAs chairmen.

But the suspended chairmen met stiff opposition from the Interim Management Committee chairmen which led to a riotous situation.

A source said, “One of the suspended councillors, Ahamefule Maduabuchi, who was trying to resume duty after the Supreme Court ruled that the governor of Ekiti State had no power to suspend elected chairmen in the state has been shot dead.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the State Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowora, had launched an investigation into the killing of the suspended councillor.

Ikeokwu said, “Yes, we are aware of the killing of one of the suspended councillors at Isu LGA today but the commissioner of police has launched an investigation into the killing with of view to apprehending the killers.

“The CP had a meeting with the suspended councillors and they have agreed to sheath their swords for now. The area is calm and the state is calm. People should go about their lawful business without fear.”