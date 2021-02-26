



Some armed thugs, on Thursday, set the Aboh Mbaise divisional headquarters of the Nigerian police

It was gathered that the youths had driven to the building and threw combustible cans into the compound and drove away.

The building, said to have been renovated after the EndSARS protest last year, was completely razed to the ground.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeoku, who confirmed the story, said that the policemen on duty engaged the hoodlums in a shoot out until they ran away.

He said that though no life was lost, one of the policemen sustained injuries.





He said: “Today being 25th February 2021, at about 7 pm, some yet to be identified hoodlums in four vehicles, attacked the divisional police headquarters Aboh Mbaise, shooting sporadically.

“The officers on duty engaged them in a gun duel.

“At the end of the melee, one Policewoman sustained a gunshot injury and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Regrettably, the station that was just renovated after being razed down by hoodlums during the EndSars saga, was again set ablaze.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Nasiru Mohammed, has activated all tactical teams, with a view to fish out and arrest the fleeing hoodlums,” the statement added.

Ikeoku said an investigation into the matter has commenced.