<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly may have crept into the new legislative arm of government as thugs allegedly attacked Mr Seidu Oshiomhole, younger brother of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, in Benin.

The thugs attacked Oshiomhole on Tuesday alongside 14 other lawmakers-elect in the state.

The lawmakers were reportedly holding a meeting at an undisclosed location when they were attacked by thugs.

According to reports, the meeting was necessitated by the Monday midnight inauguration of nine members of the new parliament and subsequent election of Frank Okiye as speaker.

It would be recalled that nine out of the 24-man Assembly met to elect a speaker in what could be described as a recipe for crisis in the state.

The ongoing crisis in the state assembly may not be unconnected to the rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.