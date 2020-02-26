<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police in Ekiti State on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of three secondary school teachers for allegedly having carnal knowledge of female students believed to be minors.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, said the three suspects currently being detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti were from Osi Grammar School, Osi Ekiti in Ido/Osi Council area and All Saints Grammar School in Ado Ekiti metropolis.

Abutu said in Ado Ekiti that “the teachers were reported to the police through a petition received from an undisclosed person that the suspects allegedly molested the victims sexually”.

The police spokesperson said, the suspects alleged to have had sexual intercourse with the pupils; “one from Osi Grammar school and two from All Souls Grammar School are in our custody and they are giving us useful information.

“We have invited the victims and they are giving useful information to us as well. But as of now, the victim from Osi Grammar School declined the allegation while being interrogated.





“But we are not resting on that, we will get to the root of the matter,” he said.

Abutu said the victims from All Souls have been invited by the police for interrogation, saying they are yet to give information concerning the incident.

It would be recalled that Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda, last week during a meeting with the Nigerian Union of Teachers accused the union members of raping their pupils.

Fapohunda, who raised the alarm over incessant cases of alleged rape in some secondary schools across the state, said sexual relationship with anybody under the age of 18 years could not be said to be with consent.

The commissioner had said his ministry would prosecute any teacher found wanting, adding that all the cases already reported to the government and security agencies would be investigated and the culprits prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.