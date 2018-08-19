Three suspected robbers arrested by the Obosi local vigilante in Idemili North local government area of the state have allegedly disappeared in army uniform.

The suspects, Olisa Dominic (18), Friday Nwali (19) and Nwanosike Isaac, were arrested at Little Wood Estate, Obosi, as they were said to be getting ready to start their operation when the vigilante group alerted the Obosi Youth Vanguard, a youth organization established to help rid the community of criminals, to come and take the suspects for onward transfer to the police.

It was gathered that the vice chairman of Obosi Youth Vanguard, Mr. Chimezie Ononwu, personally took the suspects to the community town hall for onward transfer to the Ogidi Area Police Command

Addressing reporters Sunday, the President of the Youth Vanguard, Comrade Gil Anyaoku said: “As the suspects were kept at the hall waiting for the handover to the Ogidi Police Area Command, the Police from Obosi led by a Sergeant, with some boys came and took the suspects to Obosi Police Station and since then we have not known their whereabout.

“It is the Obosi Police that will tell the whereabout of the suspects. We are a non violent group and do not want to have any misunderstanding with the police and that was why we handed the suspects over to them.

“It is left for the Police at Obosi to tell the people, the public and the world the whereabout of the army uniform the three suspects were wearing when they were taken away and we want them produced.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar, however said that he had directed investigation into the matter.