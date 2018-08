The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged killing of 105-year-old man, Chief Eze Nwah-Onuh, in Igboeze North Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Friday.

Amarizu gave the names of the suspects as Onyeka Abugu, 22; Ogbonna Eze, 22 and Nnamdi Eze, 19 and said they were already helping the command in its investigation.

Nwa-Onu of Ekposhi Umuidoko village in Ogurute community was allegedly strangled on August 9.

The spokesman said the body of the deceased had been deposited in a hospital mortuary.

“The command through its operatives of the state’s Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department has commenced investigations into the alleged killing of Chief Eze Nwah-Onuh of Ekposhi Umuidoko village of Ogurute community.

“It was gathered that on that fateful day the alleged suspects conspired and strangled the deceased over a yet-to-be-established issue or issues and escaped.

“But through intelligence information, the suspects were promptly nabbed,’’ he said.