Three students of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai in Niger State have been arrested for the off campus robbery incident which occurred on Monday morning when robbers raided a 25-room off campus hostel of the university dispossessing the occupants of their phones, laptops, Ipads, clothing, jewelry and other valuables.

A police source said the students were arrested on the campus of the university on Wednesday.

The source said some of the victims identified the students to be among those who robbed them.

Some of the stolen properties were recovered during a search of the suspects’ residences. Also, some weapons were recovered in the residences.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammad Abubakar, who confirmed the story said interrogation and investigations were ongoing.