A three-storey building on Wednesday collapsed at No. 22 Nkisi Aroli street, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The building said to belong to one Chukwuma Njeka, reportedly collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday following heavy downpour.

It was gathered that although no casualty was recorded, property of value yet to be ascertained were reportedly damaged in the calamity.

Similarly, the rear fence of the Onitsha custodial centre (formerly known as Onitsha prison) also collapsed on Wednesday at about 6:30 am following heavy downpour.

No casualty was said to have been recorded, neither was there any inmate escapee due to the collapsed fence.

The Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed both incidents, saying the scene was cordoned off by the Police to prevent looters from taking advantage and to clear the rubrics.

He said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had ordered for immediate deployment of Police personnel to secure the area.