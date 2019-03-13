



A three-story building is said to have collapsed at Itafaji area on Lagos Island.

The house is believed to be a residential building with several apartments, one of them being used as a primary school. Many of the pupils are believed to be trapped in the rubbles.

So far, it is not clear whether there are fatalities.

Operators of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are said to be mobilised to the scene.

The agency’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Kehinde Adebayo, when contacted, promised to call back to provide details