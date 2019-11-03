<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three soldiers and a civilian have been arrested by the Police in Edo state for allegedly been involved in kidnapping and armed robbery in the state.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested on Sunday after investigation revealed that the soldiers had been on Police ‘wanted list’ for a series of kidnappings in Agenebode, Fugar and other areas in Edo State.

The three suspected soldiers were identified as Corporal Collins Ameh 13NA/70/4960 of 3 Division, Jos; Lance Corporal Balogun Taiwo 13/NA/69/0369 of 35 Battalion, Katsina; and Private Evans Isibor 15/NA/73/1529 of the Artillery Brigade, Owerri on a special duty in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The civilian suspect among them identified as Goodluck Igbinebor, was alleged to be a member of the gang.

It was gathered that Corporals Ameh and Balogun kidnapped one Mr. Joseph Otono on October 30, 2019 in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of the State and later released him after a ransom was paid.

Daily Trust gathered that the duo were arrested by the Police in Ehor, Edo State while taking the car snatched from Otono for sales.

They were also alleged to have kidnapped one Mrs Catherine Izuagie, a classroom teacher in Fugar, on September 9, adding that she was also released after ransom was paid.

Also, Private Evans Isibor, who was also posted to Maiduguri, along with the other soldiers, was alleged to have kidnapped one Mohammed Hassan in Agenebode, Etsako East local government of Edo State on October 14.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzo, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspects are currently under interrogation by the police.