The Osun State Fire Service, on Sunday confirmed the death of an aged woman, Mrs Omolayo Kolawole, in a recent fire incident that razed a house at Alapata street, Modakeke-Ife on Saturday.

Tragedy occurred at Ugwu Chelekwu village, Okija, on Saturday morning when a fire burnt down the house of one Mr Chukwuma Adinuba killing his three children.

Police report on the incident read: “Today 15/2/ 2020 at about 02:am, there was a fire outbreak at the resident of one Chukwuma Aduhuba ‘m’ of Ugwu Chelekwu Village, Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“As a result, three of his children namely (1) Chimankpan Aduhuba ‘m’ aged 5years (2) Munachimso Aduhuba ‘m’ aged 2 years and (3) Kamsiyochi Aduhuba ‘f’ aged 2 months sustained varying degrees of burns and died on the spot while property worth millions of Naira was destroyed.


“Following the distress call, Police patrol team led by DPO Okija Division rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area and the fire was put off by local volunteers before the arrival of firefighters.

“Meanwhile, the victims were photographed and corpses buried by parents according to their customs.”

The Commissioner of Police, Mr John B. Abang, has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

