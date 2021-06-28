Three security guards on Monday appeared in an Upper Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly stealing iron rods worth N50,000 from Palm spring Estate Maitama Hills, Mpape, Abuja.

The police charged Mohammed Abdullahi, Wisdom Yakubu and Meshark David with two counts of joint act and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the complainant, Tsaku Michael of Palm spring Estate Maitama hills, Mpape, Abuja, reported the matter at Mpape police station.





During investigation, he said, the iron rods were discovered in possession of the defendants.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code law.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with one reliable surety each and adjourned the case until July 5 for mention.