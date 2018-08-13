Three security guards were on Monday arraigned at a Kado Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja over alleged negligence.

The defendants are Enoch Daniel, Willams Terso and Nnaemeka (surname unknown), all of Sensitive Professional Security Company Ltd. in Abuja.

The defendants are standing trail on a count of negligent conduct.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them.

The Prosecutor, Judith Obatomi, told the court that on July 30, one Ayodeji Obatayo of Plot 48, Anthony Enehero St., Utako, Abuja, reported the matter at Utako Police Station.

Obatomi said the defendants were deployed to the complainant’s office as security guards to secure and safeguard his office.

“The defendants formed a criminal intention and abandoned their duty post which paved way for burglars to gain access to the office.

“The security guards were expected to be on duty at the time the crime was committed.

“The absence of the security guards paved way for burglars to gain access into the office and stole three 53 inches television sets worth N225,000

“During police investigations, all effort to recover the stolen three 53 inches television sets proved abortive because the defendants could not give satisfactory account of the said television sets,’’ Obatomi said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 196 of the Penal Code.

The Presiding Judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, granted the defendants N20, 000 bail each with a surety each in like sum

Ado said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the matter until September 18 for hearing.