<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Three suspected armed robbers were early hours of Friday burnt beyond recognition around the perimeter fence of the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi (FUAM).

It was gathered from different sources that the bodies of the trio which were found burnt at the university gate met their waterloo during a robbery operation in the rural community close to the institution while others disputed that they were cultists on reprisal.

A student, who declined his name on print, said there was suspicion that the deceased were students who went on a revenge mission following the Wednesday killing of a 200 level undergraduate at the Benue State University (BSU) campus in Makurdi.





But, a FUAM Public Relations Officer, Joseph Fanafa, dismissed claims linking the deceased as either students of the university or cultists.

“No identity card was found on them or either any other form of identification because the bodies were burnt beyond recognition,” Fanafa added.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue State Command, Catherine Anene, confirmed that two suspected robbers were lynched to death.