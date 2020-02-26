<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Three teenagers; Onyekaba Chinedu, 19; Akpa Ifeanyichukwu, 18; and Chidera Okelekwe, 18, were on Tuesday remanded in prison for their alleged involvement in armed robbery and rape.

It was gathered that the 14-year-old victim was resting at home after returning from school when the armed suspects allegedly barged into their house, robbed her of N2,600 and thereafter raped her.

The accused persons were said to have committed the offence on Jemeni Street in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on February 19, 2020.

They were arraigned before the magistrates’ court on three counts bordering on armed robbery, possession of unlawful weapons and unlawful sexual intercourse.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Chinedu Mbam, told the court that the offences were punishable under sections 516A (a), 402 and 358 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

The charges read, “That you, Onyekaba Chinedu, ‘m’, Akpa Ifeanyichukwu, ‘m’, Chidera Okelekwe, ‘m’ and others now at large, on February 19, 2020, on Jemeni Street, Abakaliki, in the Abakaliki Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit: armed robbery, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 516A (a) of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.





“That you, Onyekaba Chinedu, ‘m’, Akpa Ifeanyichukwu, ‘m’, Chidera Okelekwe, ‘m’, and others now at large on the same date, place and in the aforesaid magisterial district, did arm yourselves with weapons and robbed one (name withheld) of N2,600, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 402 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

“That you, Onyekaba Chinedu, ‘m’, Akpa Ifeanyichukwu, ‘m’, Chidera Okelekwe, ‘m’, and others now at large, on the same date, place and aforementioned magisterial district, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of one (name withheld), without her consent, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

The accused persons were not represented in court by a defence counsel.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Nnenna Onuoha, stressed that the matter was not within the jurisdiction of the court.

Onuoha directed that the accused persons be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, while their case file should be transferred to the Director of Public ProsecutionS for advice.

She adjourned the case till March 6, 2020, for report of compliance.