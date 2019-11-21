<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three men, Taofeek Busari, Adeyinka Adeoye and Suleiman Isah were on Thursday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo for alleged distribution of questions and answers to students writing WASSCE examinations.

The defendants and others yet to be apprehended were said to have conspired to aid malpractice and caused disorderliness during the 2019 second series of West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates by distributing answers to the students.

They were said to have committed the offences between May 1 and September 17, 2019 in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under Sections 10(a),1(2)(c),1(d) and 4(3)(c) of the Examination Malpractices Act 1999.

After listening to their charges, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the four counts bordering on conspiracy, breach of peace and examination malpractice pressed against them.

Kehinde Ajibola, announced appearance for the first defendant, while Dolapo Awoyemi and Temitope Ayodele announced appearance for the second and third defendants, respectively.

They all applied for bail of their clients in the most liberal and affordable terms.

The prosecutor, an officer of Osun State Command of Department of State Services, opposed the bail application.

He prayed the court to remand the defendants, in order not to jeopardise the investigation.

Magistrate Adijat Oloyade, while ruling, declined the bail applications.

She remanded the defendants in Ilesha Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter till January 9, 2020 for hearing.