



Police operatives of the Delta State Command yesterday nabbed three men with 50 wraps of drugs suspected to be cocaine.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, yesterday disclosed that the hooligans were arrested in various spots in Warri axis of the state.

According to Edafe, “On 12th March 2021, patrol team from ‘A’ Division Warri, raided black spots at Macaver street, in course of the raid, three suspects, were arrested.

The two suspects identified as Monday Ofomukoro, Prince Akpojaro and Godday Doutimiareye were arrested with about 50 wraps of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine.

One of the suspects, Monday Ofomukoro confessed to have been dealing on the sale of such substance for some years now.





Similarly, on 12th March 2021, patrol team from ‘A’ Division Warri raided black spot at Panapina by the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) in Warri.

“During the raid, a suspected cultist, one Ebi Anda, was arrested with some quantity of weed suspected to be Indian hemp in about three medium size nylon bag compartments and about 50 pieces of razler wrap, one battle axe, two daggers”.

He is currently been investigated and would be charged to court as soon as possible, DSP Bright hinted.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali, DPOs have continue to remain on their toes, to see that crimes and criminality is reduced to the lowest level in the state.