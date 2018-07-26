An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of three motorcyclists, for alleged armed robbery.

The accused, Hassan Sanni, 25; Babatunde Ojo, 22; and Akeem Alabi, 29; whose residential addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and robbery.

The charge against them and others now at large stated that they armed themselves with iron and robbed a fellow motorcyclist of his Bajaj Motorcycle,

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, remanded the accused in Kirikiri Prisons pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Fashola ordered the prosecutor to the case file and a copy sent to the DPP, and adjourned the case until Sept. 5.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, had told the court that the accused persons with orders still at large, robbed one Anoiteng Ikawu of his unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle.

Unah said that the accused persons committed the offence on June 29 at 9.00 p. m. at Elegunshi Salisu Area in Ajah, Lagos.

He said the accused attacked the complainant with iron rods after the complainant dropped them off at their destination.

“The complainant alighted from the bike to give them their balance when the accused persons attacked the complainant and robbed him of his motorcycle.

“The complainant raised alarm which led to the arrest of the accused persons,” he said.

He said the offences contravened sections 297 (2) and 299 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 297 stipulate 21 years jail term for robbery, while Section 411 stipulates two years for conspiracy.