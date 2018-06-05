A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the remand of three men in Prison for stealing building materials worth N7.2 million.

The defendants, David Erebebe, 25, a security guard, Lucky Ikem, 24, an electrician, and Mike Audu, 28, farmer, all residents of Karmo, Abuja, are facing a two-count charge of joint act and stealing.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, gave the order after the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

Maiwada adjourned the case until June 11 for sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ifeoma Ukagha, told the court that one Ahmed Kano, of Top Ceiling Factory located at Idu Yard, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station, on June 3.

Ukagha said that the complainant reported that the trio conspired and stole some cables, cutting machine, batteries and one packet of electron.

The prosecutor said that the defendants also stole one cutting disc, hose, water pumping control and iron bar.

Ukagha said that during police investigation, it was discovered that Erebebe, a security guard at the factory was the brain behind the theft.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.