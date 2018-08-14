An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday granted a N10 million each to three men who allegedly stole cosmetics valued at N66 million.

The chief magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adedayo, also ordered each of the accused to produce two responsible sureties each in like sum as part of their bail conditions.

The trio: Uchenna Chukwueze, 26, Ikechukwu Eze, 36, and Emmanuel Obiora, 41, whose addresses were not declared in court, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, had told the court that the trio committed the offences on July 31 at noon.

He said that they committed the offences at the Adamawa Plaza, Balogun Market area of the International Trade Fair, Ojo in Lagos State.

Uwadione told the court that the accused had broken into the warehouse belonging to one Mr Emeka Nwakwo where they stole cosmetics products valued at N66 million.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 309 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Adedayo, however, adjourned the case until Sept. 3 for mention.