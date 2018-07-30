A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday, sentenced three men, Mohammed Aliyu, Abdullahi Kabiru and Mohammed Abdullahi, to five months imprisonment for stealing N3,500.

Aliyu, Kabiru and Abdullahi, all of Lento Life Company Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of joint act and theft.

The judge, Mr Maiwada Inuwa, who sentenced the convicts, however, gave each of them an option to pay N7, 000 fine.

Inuwa warned them to be of good behaviour and desist from committing crimes in the future after serving out their sentences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convicts were taken to the Keffi Prisons, as they could not pay the fines.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mrs Ukagha Ijeoma, informed the court that on July 16, one Mr Chidi Amadi of the same address, reported the case at Life Camp Police Station.

Ijeoma said that on July 14, at about 9.p.m. while the complainant was on his way from Jabi to Lento, the accused, who were riding a tricycle stopped and attacked him with a knife.

She said that the accused had stabbed the complainant’s chest with the knife and caused him serious injury.

Ijeoma said in the process, the accused criminally and smartly collected the complainant’s wallet containing N3, 500 and cell phone valued N10,000 and ran away.

The prosecutor said that the accused were later arrested and they confessed to have committed the crime.

Ijeoma said that the offence contravened Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.