Three men, Jacob Adeshina, Paul Essien and Joseph Adegbe, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing five plastic moulds worth N700,000 from a shop.

Adeshina, 38, Essien, 21 and Adegbe, 27, who all reside in Ikorodu area of Lagos, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the trio committed the offences between April 20 and April 29 at Odua Shopping complex, No 384, Ikorodu Road.

Perezi said they conspired and stole five pieces of plastic moulds valued N700, 000 belonging to one Mr Godeon Kalu, the complainant,

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

Also, the prosecutor said that the third defendant, Adegbe, had on May 4, at Ogudu Police Station, entered a recognizance of N500, 000 to produce one Godwin Eje.

He said that Godwin Eje was charged with a felony offence and Adegbe did not fulfill the said bond to the Lagos State Treasury.

The offence also contravened section 186 of the Criminal Procedure Act, Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1990.

The magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, admitted the trio to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She said one out of the sureties should either be a community leader, a clergyman or a title holder.

Mogaji adjourned the case until Oct. 14 for mention.