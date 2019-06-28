<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three men who allegedly stole their employer’s property worth N4.9 million, were on Friday brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendants, Mustapha Jimoh, 30; Maurice Ndubusi, 39; and Ismaila Ololaka, 27; who were being tried on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between January 2018 and May 2019 at Dufil Prima Foods Ltd.

She alleged that the defendants, who conspired with others still at large, stole 350 pieces of T-shirts and jackets worth N4.9 million.

The offences violate Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 22 for substantive trial.