<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three men, who allegedly stole five phones valued at N360,000 from students during their exams, on Friday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Azeez Adeniji; 32, Nwaeze Nwulu; 31, and Emmanuel Daniel; 22 with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 13, at the Faculty of sciences, University of Lagos, Yaba.

He told the court that the defendants, who were not students of the university, had gone into an examination hall and stole five phones.

He said that the complainants; Miss Grace Odutola, Miss Ayoola Malik, Miss Racheal Jacob, Miss Hannah Taiwo and Miss Aina Akinola, only noticed that their phones were missing after their exams were over.

Unuigbe alleged that the defendants stole two Samsung phones, an IPhone 6s and two Tecno Camon phones; all valued at N360,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy while 287 stipulates three years for stealing.

After the charge was read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Peter Ojo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Ojo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until July 19 for mention.