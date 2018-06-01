Three men: Thomas Abraham, 30, Sani Ibrahim, 20, and Abednego Danjuma, 28, on Friday appeared before a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The defendants, all of Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, were docked on charges bordering on disturbance of public peace, criminal force and assault, offences they denied committing.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that Insp. Sabastine Umaja, attached to Kubwa Divisional Police Headquarters, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on May 30.

He said that Ibrahim and Danjuma acted in a manner to cause breach of public peace, while Abraham attacked Insp. Umaja, assaulted him and prevented him from discharging his lawful duty.

Olanipekun said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 114 and 267 of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel‎, Anenin Enabosi, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, noting that they are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

Olanipekun, however, opposed the bail application, and urged the court to consider the nature of the offence committed, and the severity of the punishment if found guilty.

The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the matter until July 9 for hearing.