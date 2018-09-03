Three men – Sikiru Shodimu, 27; Yusuf Shodimu, 22, and Ismaila Kehinde, 22, were on Monday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates‘ Court in Ogun, for unlawful possession of firearms.

The defendants of no fixed addresses, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and belonging to a secret cult.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the accused persons and others still at large, committed the alleged offences on June 19, at about 7:00a.m. at Ota toll gate.

Mustapha said that the accused persons were caught by the police with a locally made pistol with four cartridges, adding that the gun was not licensed.

He also alleged that the defendants belonged to a secret cult called Aiye Confraternity.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 4 and 5 of the Firearms Act Cap F28, Laws of Federation, 2004.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, granted each of the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 29 for hearing.